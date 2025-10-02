Albanian PM names key security challenges in Europe and Western Balkans

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, October 2. The Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama spoke to journalists in Copenhagen about the challenges for security in Europe and especially in Western Balkans, Trend's special correspondent reports.

"I believe that one of the biggest challenges of security in Europe and the Western Balkans is the fact that Europe has not its own peace plan and is relying on others. So as soon as Europe will have its peace plan, it will be more safe and more secure. This is my understanding," Rama said.