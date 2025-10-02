Uzbekneftegaz paints nation's natural gas use status

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Uzbekistan today consumes nearly as much natural gas as Turkey, Bakhodirjon Sidikov, chairman of the board of Uzbekneftegaz, said at the opening of the XVI Kazenergy Eurasian Forum in Astana, Trend reports.

"Comparing the size of our economies and populations, the scale is completely different. This clearly shows the need for serious energy-saving measures and modernization of gas consumption systems," Sidikov said.

The chairman underscored that Uzbekistan is strategically oriented towards amplifying its internal manufacturing capabilities. He observed that the downturn in gas production is not an unprecedented occurrence but emphasized that leveraging cutting-edge technology, synergistic partnerships, and the requisite infrastructure can facilitate a reversal of the current trajectory.

"This year, we placed special emphasis on new exploration work. Thanks to advanced technologies and collaboration with experienced partners, we are already seeing positive results. For example, in the Ustyurt region in northern Uzbekistan, deep wells are being drilled—up to six thousand five hundred meters. This requires modern technologies and high expertise. These efforts are complex but clearly demonstrate our commitment to modernizing the sector and strengthening Uzbekistan’s position as a reliable energy producer," Sidikov added.

Uzbekneftegaz is Uzbekistan's largest state-owned oil and gas company, responsible for the exploration, production, transportation, and processing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas, liquid hydrocarbons, and petrochemicals. The company operates the country's oil and gas value chain, managing numerous fields and playing a central role in the national economy by supplying domestic needs and seeking export opportunities.

