Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 2

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 2, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 45 currencies dropped compared to October 1.

The official rate for $1 is 581,717 rials, while one euro is valued at 682,111 rials. On October 1, the euro was priced at 691,289 rials.

Currency Rial on October 2 Rial on October 1 1 US dollar USD 581,717 589,179 1 British pound GBP 783,909 791,973 1 Swiss franc CHF 728,775 739,466 1 Swedish króna SEK 62,028 62,582 1 Norwegian krone NOK 58,630 59,013 1 Danish krone DKK 91,351 92,611 1 Indian rupee INR 6,562 6,629 1 UAE Dirham AED 158,398 160,430 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,903,270 1,928,044 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 206,022 208,747 100 Japanese yen JPY 395,416 398,156 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 74,754 75,720 1 Omani rial OMR 1,511,472 1,531,216 1 Canadian dollar CAD 417,007 422,964 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 338,107 341,599 1 South African rand ZAR 33,794 34,105 1 Turkish lira TRY 13,987 14,166 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,116 7,147 1 Qatari riyal QAR 159,812 161,862 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 44,415 44,954 1 Syrian pound SYP 45 45 1 Australian dollar AUD 384,186 389,607 1 Saudi riyal SAR 155,125 157,114 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,547,120 1,566,965 1 Singapore dollar SGD 451,495 456,589 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 451,495 483,873 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,240 19,461 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 277 281 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 409,939 414,138 1 Libyan dinar LYD 107,355 108,718 1 Chinese yuan CNY 81,699 82,741 100 Thai baht THB 1,793,378 1,813,882 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 138,254 139,960 1,000 South Korean won KRW 414,723 419,363 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 820,475 831,000 1 euro EUR 682,111 691,289 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 106,272 107,348 1 Georgian lari GEL 213,551 216,678 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 34,920 35,257 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,617 8,732 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 171,826 173,812 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 342,180 346,587 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,000,693 1,010,890 1 Tajik somoni TJS 62,429 62,849 1 Turkmen manat TMT 165,823 168,449 Venezuelan bolívar VES 3,277 3,344

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 848,008 rials and $1 costs 723,197 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 823,309 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 702,133 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1,13 -1,16 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.33-1.36 million rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel