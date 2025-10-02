Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 2

Economy Materials 2 October 2025 10:02 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 2, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 45 currencies dropped compared to October 1.

The official rate for $1 is 581,717 rials, while one euro is valued at 682,111 rials. On October 1, the euro was priced at 691,289 rials.

Currency

Rial on October 2

Rial on October 1

1 US dollar

USD

581,717

589,179

1 British pound

GBP

783,909

791,973

1 Swiss franc

CHF

728,775

739,466

1 Swedish króna

SEK

62,028

62,582

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

58,630

59,013

1 Danish krone

DKK

91,351

92,611

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,562

6,629

1 UAE Dirham

AED

158,398

160,430

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,903,270

1,928,044

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

206,022

208,747

100 Japanese yen

JPY

395,416

398,156

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

74,754

75,720

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,511,472

1,531,216

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

417,007

422,964

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

338,107

341,599

1 South African rand

ZAR

33,794

34,105

1 Turkish lira

TRY

13,987

14,166

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,116

7,147

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

159,812

161,862

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

44,415

44,954

1 Syrian pound

SYP

45

45

1 Australian dollar

AUD

384,186

389,607

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

155,125

157,114

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,547,120

1,566,965

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

451,495

456,589

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

451,495

483,873

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,240

19,461

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

277

281

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

409,939

414,138

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

107,355

108,718

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

81,699

82,741

100 Thai baht

THB

1,793,378

1,813,882

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

138,254

139,960

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

414,723

419,363

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

820,475

831,000

1 euro

EUR

682,111

691,289

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

106,272

107,348

1 Georgian lari

GEL

213,551

216,678

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

34,920

35,257

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,617

8,732

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

171,826

173,812

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

342,180

346,587

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,000,693

1,010,890

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

62,429

62,849

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

165,823

168,449

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

3,277

3,344

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 848,008 rials and $1 costs 723,197 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 823,309 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 702,133 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1,13 -1,16 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.33-1.36 million rials.

