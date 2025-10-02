Uzbekistan, Belgium prepare joint trade missions and investment initiatives

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 2. Laziz Kudratov, Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan, held a series of meetings in Brussels, reaching an agreement to organize trade missions to Uzbekistan and Belgium in November this year, Trend reports.

Talks were held with the leadership of the European Commission, relevant ministries and agencies, as well as representatives of the Belgian business community. Discussions focused on cooperation in infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications projects, alongside preparations for major bilateral events and international economic forums. Special attention was given to the green economy, sustainable logistics, and attracting investment into emerging sectors.

During meetings with companies, the parties also explored opportunities for cooperation in pharmaceuticals, digital technologies, capital markets, transport, and innovative medical solutions.

The outcomes of the negotiations underscored the commitment of the European Union and Belgium to enhance their collaborative framework with Uzbekistan, facilitating the execution of synergistic initiatives designed to catalyze economic development and promote advanced investment amalgamation.

