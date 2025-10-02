Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan route posts its oil transport figures

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Since the signing of the transit agreement between the subsidiaries of KazMunayGas and the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), Kazmortransflot and the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), about 3.4 million tons of Kazakh oil have been transported via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan route, Trend reports via KazMunayGas (KMG).

The issue was discussed during a meeting in Astana between the company’s Chairman of the Board, Khassenov Askhat, and the President of SOCAR, Rovshan Najaf. The parties reviewed the current status and future prospects of hydrocarbon transportation, as well as cooperation in digitalization and industrial safety.

Under four-party memorandums between KazMunayGas, SOCAR, Tatneft, and Uzbekneftegaz, specialists exchange expertise in implementing digital solutions in production. In addition, the companies jointly carry out initiatives on occupational safety and responses to industrial emergencies.

KazMunayGas emphasized its commitment to strengthening strategic cooperation with SOCAR, aimed at enhancing the transit potential of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan and increasing Kazakh oil exports to international markets.

“We continue our joint efforts in the field of digitalization and industrial safety, and we are also interested in expanding cooperation in geological exploration, low-carbon development, and environmental projects in the Caspian,” said Khassenov Askhat.

To note, the strategic orchestration for the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline culminated in the ratification of an intergovernmental accord in November 1999. Initiation of construction occurred in 2003, with the Azerbaijan segment being officially inaugurated in May 2005. The pipeline transitioned to full operational status, facilitating the transit of oil to Ceyhan by July 2006.

