Kazakhstan accelerates full digitalization and AI integration - President Tokayev

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 2. Kazakhstan intends to transition to full digitalization over the next few years, the country's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the plenary session of the Digital Bridge 2025 international forum in Astana, Trend reports.

The president noted that the newly established Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development will be the key player in driving digitalization and weaving AI into the fabric of everyday life.

“Public life will become more technological and modern, positively influencing the national mindset,” Tokayev emphasized.

He added that all regulatory acts related to interactions between the state and citizens will now undergo mandatory digital review.

“This will reduce excessive bureaucracy for citizens and entrepreneurs and strengthen trust in state institutions,” he said.

Tokayev also underscored the deployment of an AI-driven virtual board member, marking a pioneering initiative in Central Asia, engineered utilizing the national supercomputing infrastructure and a Kazakh large language model.

According to the president, digitalization and AI development will serve as strategic tools for modernizing the economy and society while reinforcing Kazakhstan’s position as a technological leader in Central Asia.

