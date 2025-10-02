Iran's South Pars Gas Company's processing plant records record production
Iran’s South Pars Gas Company hit the ground running at its 4th processing plant, cranking out nearly 10 billion cubic meters of natural gas in the first half of the current Iranian year. Alongside gas, the facility produced significant volumes of propane, butane, and ethane, with further growth expected in the coming months.
