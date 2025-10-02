Iran vows to self-fund North‑South corridor, if snapback restrictions imposed

Iran has stated that it will self-fund the Rasht-Astara railway construction within the North-South International Transport Corridor if UN “Snapback” sanctions create obstacles. The railway, once completed, will strengthen regional connectivity, linking Iran’s network to the Caucasus, Russia, and Northern Europe, while mitigating delays in cargo transport from India to Europe.

