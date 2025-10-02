Telegram opens AI lab in Kazakhstan – founder

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 2. Kazakhstan has opened a new artificial intelligence (AI) laboratory for the Telegram messenger, founder Pavel Durov said at the Digital Bridge 2025 forum in Astana, Trend reports.

Durov drove home that the hub will function as a nexus for the advancement of technologies at the confluence of artificial intelligence and distributed ledger systems, facilitating the secure and transparent utilization of AI functionalities for over a billion users.



“We are architecting a framework predicated on triadic tenets: transparency, operational efficiency, and data privacy. This marks a pivotal juncture for Telegram and its expansive user ecosystem,” he articulated.



Durov stressed that Kazakhstan emerged as the inaugural supplier of computational resources for this network via its national supercomputing cluster.

“Last year we opened a regional office and improved access speed for twelve million users in the country. Now a new phase of joint work begins,” he emphasized.

The entrepreneur also underscored Kazakhstan’s proactive stance towards artificial intelligence advancements.

“Every challenge created by AI can be solved with AI. This is the path to a golden age of technology, where opportunities will be available to all,” he noted.

