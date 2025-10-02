Azerbaijani oil takes nosedive in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, decreased by $0.25, or 0.36 percent, on October 2 from the previous level to $69.61 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude went down by $0.25, or 0.36 percent, to $68.07 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude decreased by $0.39, or 0.71 percent, to $54.75 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea saw a dip of $0.51, or 0.75 percent, to $67.43 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.

