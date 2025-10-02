Serbia hopes for more imports of Azerbaijani gas - President Vučić (Exclusive)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, October 2. Serbia hopes for more imports of Azerbaijani gas in the future, President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić told Trend's special correspondent in Copenhagen.

"We are good friends with Azerbaijan, and we have already signed our contract. Gas consumption in Serbia has increased, and the volumes that we are going to buy from your country. Hopefully, in the future, we will be able to import more through TAP and TANAP. We are building all the necessary facilities for this, and there are no limits or boundaries to the cooperation between Serbia and Azerbaijan," he said.