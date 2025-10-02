Azerbaijani Parliament speaker meets Spanish president of Congress of Deputies (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, met with the President of the Spanish Congress of Deputies, Francina Armengol, in South Africa's Cape Town during the 11th Summit of Parliament Speakers of the Group of Twenty (G20) countries, the parliamentary press service toldTrend.

Gafarova recalled her first official visit to Spain earlier this year and highlighted that mutual visits and meetings provide excellent opportunities to develop bilateral relations. She emphasized that the visit contributes to strengthening cooperation between the parliaments of both countries.

Throughout the discourse, both factions emphasized the critical necessity of amplifying the synergies between the legislative entities. It was also observed that interactions among parliamentary delegations could yield favorable outcomes for bilateral relations.

Speaker Gafarova briefed Armengol on the regional situation, the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and ongoing restoration and reconstruction efforts in liberated territories. Armengol congratulated Azerbaijan and Armenia on the initialing of the peace agreement and expressed Spain’s support for measures aimed at ensuring peace and security in the region.

The meeting also included exchanges on other matters of mutual interest.

