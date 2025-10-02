Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijani delegation participates in New Silk Road Forum in Kazakhstan (PHOTO)

Economy Materials 2 October 2025 12:11 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani delegation participates in New Silk Road Forum in Kazakhstan (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Basti Mammad
Basti Mammad
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. An Azerbaijani delegation led by Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rahman Hummatov attended the 7th International Transport and Logistics Business Forum "New Silk Road" in Kazakhstan's Almaty, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport told Trend.

Azerbaijan was represented at the international forum by a delegation led by Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rahman Hummatov. The forum focused on enhancing international transport cooperation, developing transport corridors, and unlocking the region’s logistics potential.

The event featured a panel discussion on "Transport Connectivity and Synchronization of Transport Corridors," held alongside the eighth meeting of transport ministers from the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS). The forum also hosted a meeting of delegation leaders from countries along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR).

Several key documents were signed during the forum, including an action plan to eliminate bottlenecks in the railway segment of the TITR route, a protocol on meetings of Trans-Caspian route delegations, and a communique summarizing the outcomes of the eighth meeting of transport ministers from OTS member states.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Azerbaijani delegation participates in New Silk Road Forum in Kazakhstan (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani delegation participates in New Silk Road Forum in Kazakhstan (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani delegation participates in New Silk Road Forum in Kazakhstan (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani delegation participates in New Silk Road Forum in Kazakhstan (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani delegation participates in New Silk Road Forum in Kazakhstan (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani delegation participates in New Silk Road Forum in Kazakhstan (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more