Azerbaijani delegation participates in New Silk Road Forum in Kazakhstan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. An Azerbaijani delegation led by Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rahman Hummatov attended the 7th International Transport and Logistics Business Forum "New Silk Road" in Kazakhstan's Almaty, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport told Trend.

The event featured a panel discussion on "Transport Connectivity and Synchronization of Transport Corridors," held alongside the eighth meeting of transport ministers from the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS). The forum also hosted a meeting of delegation leaders from countries along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR).