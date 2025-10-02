Win a Toyota Corolla and hundreds of bonuses with Bir Bonus

The unified loyalty program of the Bir ecosystem, Bir Bonus, is launching a lottery with valuable prizes. Starting from October 1, users will be able to participate both by earning and by spending bonuses. The lottery will run until November 15, 2025, with the Toyota Corolla as the grand prize. In addition, participants will have the chance to win hundreds of bonus rewards.

Taking part is very simple – just register on the website birbonus.az by entering your mobile number. Each payment of 5 AZN or more made with Kapital Bank/Birbank cards or via m10 gives 1 chance. Payments on birmarket.az or in the Birmarket app grant 10 chances. Spending bonuses of 0.50 AZN or more also gives 1 chance, while using the Birmarket website or app provides 10 chances.

Participants can further increase their chances by:

Making purchases in categories offered monthly in the Birbank app;

Scanning the Bir Bonus barcode when shopping at partner stores;

Using or earning bonuses when paying via the m10 app;

Making bonus payments via the QR function in Birbank or m10;

Linking their Bir Bonus account to “Trendyol Azerbaijan” and making purchases;

Selecting bonus categories and shopping at partner stores.

A total of 1001 winners will be selected in the lottery:

1 winner will receive the grand prize – a Toyota Corolla;

100 winners will each receive 200 bonuses;

200 winners will each receive 100 bonuses;

300 winners will each receive 50 bonuses;

400 winners will each receive 20 bonuses.

The draw will take place on December 16, 2025. Winners will be determined randomly, and the process will be broadcast live on the official Bir Bonus social media channels.

More details are available at http://birbonus.az/ or by calling *1001.

It should be noted that Bir Bonus is the unified loyalty program of the Bir ecosystem, covering Birbank, m10, Birmarket, and other brands. The program enables users to easily earn and spend bonuses at thousands of partner locations. All ecosystem clients are automatically enrolled in the program and gain access to its full benefits. Bonuses can be used conveniently in everyday life – from paying for public transport with BakıKart and topping up mobile balances to shopping on Trendyol and making purchases at Birmarket.

Bir ecosystem unites the country’s leading brands, Birbank, Birmarket, m10 and MilliÖn, under one umbrella. At the same time, the ecosystem strengthens its impact and enriches customer experience by collaborating with strategic allies such as Trendyol Azerbaijan and BakıKart. Thanks to this integration, customers benefit from QR payments in partner networks and public transport, credit shopping on Birmarket via Birbank, installment payments on Trendyol Azerbaijan using Birbank cards, a unified bonus program and many other solutions. All these services are built on four core pillars of the ecosystem: Unified login, Unified bonus, Unified payment and Unified credit platform, which deliver fast, convenient, cost-effective and secure services to customers.