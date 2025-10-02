SOCAR, SLB set to redevelop offshore fields in Caspian Sea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. The State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and SLB have signed an agreement to accelerate the redevelopment of the Bahar and Gum-Deniz offshore fields in the Caspian Sea, SOCAR told Trend.

The partnership will focus on identifying promising production zones, developing comprehensive reservoir modeling, and designing well and drilling rig programs to support an Early Production Scheme (EPS) at the fields.

The initiative is anticipated to serve as a pivotal component in SOCAR’s strategic roadmap, designed to enhance hydrocarbon production and prolong the operational viability of aging offshore infrastructures. Alongside optimizing operational workflows and promoting sustainable practices, the initiative aims to formulate actionable development paradigms that will expedite production processes.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Babak Huseynov, SOCAR Vice President for Development and Production Operations, highlighted the successful cooperation between SOCAR and SLB. He stressed that the initiative represents an important step toward optimizing output from mature fields using advanced methods, and expressed confidence that the project would lay the technical foundation for the next stages of redevelopment at the Bahar and Gum-Deniz fields.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel