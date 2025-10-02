Kazakhstan's Astana hosts Digital Bridge 2025 forum (PHOTO)

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 2. The Digital Bridge 2025 forum, dedicated to digitalization, innovative technologies, and international cooperation, has begun in the capital of Kazakhstan, Astana, with the motto “Digital transformation for sustainable development,” Trend's special correspondent reports.

The high-level forum, organized jointly by the Ministry of Digital Development of Kazakhstan and the International Union of Information Technologies, brings together heads of IT departments from more than 80 countries, representatives of international organizations and think tanks, as well as leading experts in the field of digital economy and innovation.

The forum program includes plenary sessions, thematic sessions, high-level dialogues, master classes, and seminars for young professionals and researchers in the field of digital technologies.

The traditional Digital Bridge forum is a platform for discussing global and regional issues of digitalization, the development of artificial intelligence, and new technologies, with the participation of high-ranking representatives of governments, business, academia, and industry experts.