Kazakhstan, Binance explore new avenues for cooperation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 2. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Changpeng Zhao, founder of Binance, discussed cooperation prospects on the sidelines of the Digital Bridge 2025 international forum, Trend reports via the press-service of the Kazakh president.

Tokayev highly praised Changpeng Zhao’s personal contribution to the development of the global cryptocurrency industry and fintech ecosystem.

In 2022, following Changpeng Zhao’s visit, a memorandum was signed to establish a regional crypto industry hub in Kazakhstan based on Binance Lab.

Since then, a growing number of promising projects and initiatives in blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies have been implemented in the country.

The Digital Bridge 2025 forum, dedicated to digitalization, innovative technologies, and international cooperation, is underway in the capital of Kazakhstan, Astana, with the motto “Digital transformation for sustainable development”.

The high-level forum, organized jointly by the Ministry of Digital Development of Kazakhstan and the International Union of Information Technologies, brings together heads of IT departments from more than 80 countries, representatives of international organizations and think tanks, as well as leading experts in the field of digital economy and innovation.