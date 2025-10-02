President Ilham Aliyev meets President Emmanuel Macron in Copenhagen (PHOTO)

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, October 2. On October 2, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron in Copenhagen, Trend reports.

President Macron congratulated the Azerbaijani head of state on the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the progress achieved in advancing the peace agenda.

Expressing gratitude for the congratulations, President Ilham Aliyev emphasized the historic significance of the results achieved in Washington, witnessed by the President of the United States, in promoting regional peace. The Azerbaijani President noted that joint efforts are currently underway in various areas to further advance the peace agenda.

The two leaders also exchanged views on the current state and future prospects of relations between Azerbaijan and France.

Will be updated