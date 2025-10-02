Kazakhstan bets big on nuclear energy as cornerstone of its future

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Kazakhstan considers nuclear energy as a strategic element of its future, Deputy Chairman of the Kazakhstan Atomic Energy Agency, Timur Zhantikin said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the session “Nuclear Energy: Progress and Safety” within the framework of the XVI Eurasian Forum KAZENERGY “New Energy Order: Focus on Middle Powers.”

“Kazakhstan is creating a modern system for training a new generation of specialists, strengthening its scientific and educational potential, and developing international exchange programs. Our country is ready to share this experience by improving the qualifications of specialists from other countries, especially those who are just beginning their journey in the development of peaceful nuclear energy,” he said.

Zhanitkin noted that the development of peaceful nuclear energy should serve both national energy security and global efforts to ensure sustainable development.

"I am confident that today's discussions will help identify common challenges, find best practices, and form a coordinated agenda that will serve as a basis for implementing joint projects ranging from the development of innovative closed fuel cycle reactor technologies to the training of highly qualified personnel and the promotion of green energy solutions. Our joint efforts will ensure that nuclear energy serves as a solid foundation for the sustainable development of energy security and the well-being of future generations," he said.