KazMunayGas unveils AI-powered platform to crank up oil and gas output

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 2. KazMunayGas has unveiled its own digital platform incorporating artificial intelligence, Trend reports via the KMG.

The platform, presented during the international technology forum Digital Bridge 2025, is designed to improve oil production efficiency and address key operational challenges.

The Digital Bridge 2025 forum, dedicated to digitalization, innovative technologies, and international cooperation, is being held in Kazakhstan’s capital, Astana, under the motto “Digital transformation for sustainable development".

Organized jointly by the Ministry of Digital Development of Kazakhstan and the International Union of Information Technologies, the high-level forum brings together IT heads from over 80 countries, representatives of international organizations and think tanks, as well as leading experts in the digital economy and innovation.

The program includes plenary sessions, thematic panels, high-level dialogues, master classes, and seminars for young professionals and researchers in digital technologies. The forum serves as a platform for discussing global and regional issues in digitalization, artificial intelligence, and emerging technologies, with participation from senior government officials, business leaders, academia, and industry experts.