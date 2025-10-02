Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 2 October 2025 17:45 (UTC +04:00)
Council of Europe stresses importance of South Caucasus peace

Laman Zeynalova
COPENHAGEN, Denmark, October 2. Bringing peace to the South Caucasus is a really important element, saidAlain Berset, Secretary General of the Council of Europe, in his remarks to journalists on the sidelines of the 7th European Political Community (EPC) Summit in Copenhagen, Trend's special correspondent reports.

He said the peace process is crucial for regional stability and the well-being of local populations.

"It allows to have a quiet situation, to have stability in the South Caucasus, and it is the only way to develop some perspectives, positive perspectives for the population and for the whole region," Berset added.

The SecGen also stressed his personal commitment to the region. "As you may know, I have been present in all three countries of the South Caucasus in the policy of my mandate. As you may know, I'm having regular contacts with different actors in the South Caucasus, because this stability and this region, South Caucasus, is extremely important for the Council of Europe and for the European continent," he said.

