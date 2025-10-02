Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan unite to co-host prestigious U-20 World Championship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan will co-host the final stage of the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup in accordance with the decision of the FIFA Executive Committee's next meeting held today, a statement by the Azerbaijan Football Federation Association (AFFA) says, Trend reports.

The statement noted that this historic achievement is the result of the successful sports policies of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, as well as the attention they have given to the development of football in their countries.

"We express our gratitude to the members of the FIFA Executive Committee, especially to the President of the organization, Gianni Infantino, for their high level of trust and confidence," the statement emphasized.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan will host the 25th edition of the FIFA U-20 World Cup, which has been held every two years since 1977. This will mark the first time in football history that a men’s World Cup tournament is held in Azerbaijan. Additionally, it will be the first time that Azerbaijan’s men’s national team will participate in the final stage of a World Cup.

Until now, Argentina has been crowned world champion six times and Brazil five times. Portugal and Serbia have each won the tournament twice, while Uruguay, Ghana, Spain, Russia, Germany, England, France, and Ukraine have each won the trophy once.

Europe’s top clubs have discovered countless talented players through the highly prestigious U-20 World Cups. Currently, 24 teams are competing in six groups at the 24th edition of the tournament, being held in Chile. The winner of the latest tournament, organized in Argentina in 2023, was the Uruguay national team.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel