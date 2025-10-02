Heydar Aliyev Foundation revives historic school with major overhaul (PHOTO/VİDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2.​ Newly built and renovated schools and preschool educational institutions were commissioned by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation this academic year, Trend reports.

One of these projects is a 1,384-seat school in the Khatai district.

The building of secondary school No. 59, named after Tahir Baghirov, was built in 1936.

Since the building, constructed 89 years ago, was already outdated and completely unusable, it was necessary to construct a new building.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has been carrying out major repairs and reconstruction of the school since 2024.

The four-story building of the school has a capacity of 1,036 seats.

It has classrooms, physics, chemistry, biology laboratories, an informatics room, a modern STEAM center, military training, medical, teachers', technology rooms, a library, a canteen, assembly, sports, gymnastics halls, an open mini-stadium, and a sports field.

The 2-story building has a capacity of 348 seats.

This elementary building has 20 classrooms, a computer and other rooms, a cafeteria, and a gym.

The school is also equipped with the necessary furniture and equipment, and subject rooms and laboratories are equipped with visual aids.

New outdoor sports grounds have been built in the area, and fire safety systems have been installed in the building.

Improvement and landscaping work have been carried out in the school yard.

The Martyrs' Monument has been rebuilt.

