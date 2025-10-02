Azerbaijan commissions new school building in Baku's Khazar district (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2.​ Another educational institution commissioned by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in the new academic year is secondary school No. 324 in the Khazar district of Baku, Trend reports.

The educational facility, erected in 2007, has subsequently transitioned into a state of obsolescence and is now deemed non-functional in the current operational context.



In light of the substantial student enrollment, the educational institution functioned across a tri-shift model, and it lacked dedicated facilities for practical workshops or laboratory experiments.



Consequently, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation initiated the comprehensive reconstruction, refurbishment, and restoration processes for the educational institution starting from September 2024.

Within the framework of the project, the number of classrooms in the school has been increased, and additional physics, chemistry, biology laboratories, computer science, military training, technology rooms, a library, a canteen, a sports field and an assembly hall have been created.

Enhancements and site development initiatives have been executed in the courtyard zone.



The educational institution has commenced operational utilization by faculty and learners commencing with the new academic cycle.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has executed the construction and refurbishment of more than 500 educational institutions in Azerbaijan since 2005 as part of its "New School for a Renewing Azerbaijan" initiative. The entity engages in the strategic development and comprehensive renovation of educational infrastructures, encompassing early childhood education centers and specialized arts institutions, with the objective of enhancing pedagogical facilities and optimizing the educational ecosystem nationwide.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel