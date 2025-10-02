Georgia supports peace in South Caucasus - PM Kobakhidze

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, October 2. Georgia supports peace in the South Caucasus, said Georgia's PM Irakli Kobakhidze as he spoke to journalists in Copenhagen, Trend's special correspondent reports.

"We have excellent relations with our neighbors, particularly with Azerbaijan. Maintaining our strategic partnership and strong ties is very important. Here in Copenhagen, I also had excellent meetings with my colleagues. This reflects Georgia’s position: we are committed to promoting peace in our region, and that is how we see our mission in the South Caucasus," he said.