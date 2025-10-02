Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Georgia supports peace in South Caucasus - PM Kobakhidze

Politics Materials 2 October 2025 18:23 (UTC +04:00)
Georgia supports peace in South Caucasus - PM Kobakhidze

Follow Trend on

Laman Zeynalova
Laman Zeynalova
Read more

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, October 2. Georgia supports peace in the South Caucasus, said Georgia's PM Irakli Kobakhidze as he spoke to journalists in Copenhagen, Trend's special correspondent reports.

"We have excellent relations with our neighbors, particularly with Azerbaijan. Maintaining our strategic partnership and strong ties is very important. Here in Copenhagen, I also had excellent meetings with my colleagues. This reflects Georgia’s position: we are committed to promoting peace in our region, and that is how we see our mission in the South Caucasus," he said.

Latest

Latest

Read more