Danish Prime Minister highlights progress in talks on frozen Russian assets

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, October 2. We have progressed in discussing the use of frozen Russian assets, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the European Political Community (EPC) Summit in Copenhagen, Trend reports.

She also said that discussions on the use of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine have moved forward, although a final decision has not yet been made.

“We cannot make a decision on this matter at an informal Council meeting, like the one held yesterday. But it is on days like today in Copenhagen that we have the opportunity to discuss and delve into the substance. I believe we’ve made progress in the discussion, but we haven't yet reached a final decision - and that wasn’t the purpose of these meetings. Their goal is to prepare decisions so that political steps can then be taken. In that sense, we’ve moved forward, and that is already a good result,” Frederiksen emphasized.