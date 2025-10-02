Iran gears up for Shiraz-Bushehr Railway with bold consortium financing plan

Iran has proposed forming a consortium to finance the construction of the Shiraz-Bushehr railway, a major infrastructure project in the country’s south. The 435 km railway will feature tunnels and bridges and is designed to connect the Isfahan-Shiraz line to Bushehr, improving regional transport connectivity.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register