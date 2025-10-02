Kazakhstan, UAE lay groundwork for next phase of AI collaboration

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 2. Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) discussed prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in artificial intelligence, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

On the sidelines of the Digital Bridge 2025 international forum, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with the UAE Minister for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Omar Al Olama, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Health and CEO of G42 International Mansour Ibrahim Al-Mansouri.

Tokayev noted that the UAE is a recognized global leader in AI development and application. He highlighted that several significant IT projects have already been implemented through joint efforts and expressed interest in further strengthening the partnership.

The Kazakh president also outlined plans to establish a university specializing in artificial intelligence, with a focus on research and development. In this context, he emphasized the importance of studying the UAE’s experience, which is home to the world’s first IT university.

The sides also discussed the Smart City joint project, which is being implemented according to the approved plan. Tokayev stressed that the project will become an important milestone in the development of bilateral cooperation.