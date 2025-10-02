SOCAR president holds talks with Uniper SE commercial director

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2.​ On October 1, 2025, as part of the 9th meeting of the Coordination Committee between SOCAR and the German company Uniper, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf met with Carsten Poppinga, Commercial Director of Uniper SE and CEO of Uniper Global Commodities SE, Trend reports.

The meeting expressed satisfaction with the long-standing, fruitful cooperation between SOCAR and Uniper, discussed the strategic development goals of the companies, and the results achieved.

In the course of the conversation, Uniper's activities as one of the main partners in the purchase of Azerbaijani gas and its export to the European market were noted, and a broad exchange of views took place on the possible purchase of additional gas volumes from SOCAR.

The meeting included an exchange of views on expanding relations between the companies in the upstream sector, measures to implement the exchange of experience, and other issues of mutual interest.