Kazakhstan, Telegram discuss AI, education, cybersecurity co-op

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 2. On the sidelines of the international forum Digital Bridge 2025, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Telegram founder Pavel Durov, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the leaders discussed cooperation in education, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity.

President Tokayev praised Telegram’s contributions to advancing Kazakhstan’s digital agenda. The company officially joined Astana Hub, opened an office in Kazakhstan, and launched AI laboratories at the AIem.Ai center.

Pavel Durov, in turn, briefed the president on the prospects for joint artificial intelligence projects, highlighting potential collaboration between Telegram and Kazakhstan in the sector.