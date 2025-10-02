Kazakhstan, IRENA sign memorandum of cooperation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 2. A memorandum was signed between the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan and IRENA, Trend reports via Kazenergy.

The document was signed by the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan, Yerlan Nysanbayev, and the Director-General of IRENA (International Renewable Energy Agency), Francesco La Camera.

This pivotal achievement elevates the synergetic engagement between Kazakhstan and its global collaborators in the realm of sustainable energy and the pursuit of an eco-friendlier future.

The document was signed during the session “Accelerating Renewable Energy Deployment in Central Asia” at the Kazenergy Eurasian Forum in Astana. The session focused on advancing the energy transition in Central Asia and promoting the Accelerating Renewable Energy Transition in Central Asia (APRECA) initiative, launched by IRENA at COP29. Participants placed particular emphasis on regional cooperation and practical measures to achieve the goals of tripling renewable energy capacity and improving energy efficiency in the region by 2030.

The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) is a multilateral entity established in 2009 that facilitates the transition of nations towards a sustainable energy paradigm by advocating for the extensive integration and responsible utilization of renewable energy modalities. It functions as a comprehensive nexus for transnational collaboration, delivering analytics, strategic guidance, and fiscal expertise, while endeavoring to expedite the renewable energy paradigm shift through an array of initiatives and synergistic alliances to realize sustainable development and energy resilience.

