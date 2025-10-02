Azerbaijani parliament speaker holds several meetings in South Africa (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2.​ Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova has met with Speaker of the House of Commons of the UK Parliament Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the Parliament of Singapore Seah Kian Peng, and Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Australian Parliament Milton Dick in Cape Town, the South African Republic, a source in the parliament told Trend.

The meetings were held within the framework of the 11th Summit of Speakers of Parliaments of the G20 countries (P20)

The conversations emphasized the importance of the summit and exchanged views on the development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan, the UK, Singapore, and Australia, and their parliaments.

The Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation, led by Gafarova, is on a working visit to Cape Town to participate in the above-mentioned summit.

