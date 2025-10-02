Iran’s Fajr Jam Gas Refinery boosts output in 6M2025

Iran’s Fajr Jam Gas Processing Company has increased its gas production to over 9 billion cubic meters despite damage to 2 processing units during a 12-day military airstrike. The company exceeded its production targets, highlighting both operational resilience and the potential to export liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to neighboring countries.

