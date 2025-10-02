Iran’s Fajr Jam Gas Refinery boosts output in 6M2025
Iran’s Fajr Jam Gas Processing Company has increased its gas production to over 9 billion cubic meters despite damage to 2 processing units during a 12-day military airstrike. The company exceeded its production targets, highlighting both operational resilience and the potential to export liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to neighboring countries.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy