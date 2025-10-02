Fraternal ties between Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan serve progress of our peoples - Shavkat Mirziyoyev

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. The fraternal ties and strong bonds of friendship that unite Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan, coupled with our regular and productive high-level dialogues, serve the common progress of our brotherly peoples, said President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in his congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"In particular, the complete elevation of our interstate relations to a new historic stage of alliance in recent years can be regarded as a brilliant practical expression of our firm political will and joint consistent efforts.

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I am confident that our strategic partnership, grounded in principles of mutual trust and respect, will continue to develop rapidly across all priority areas, including politics, economy, trade, transport, logistics, energy, industry, agriculture, tourism, and culture.

Undoubtedly, our upcoming series of important meetings this year—both in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan—will provide favorable opportunities not only to discuss the prospects of our bilateral relations but also for an in-depth exchange of views on the most pressing issues of regional partnership," the letter reads.