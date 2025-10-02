Uzbekistan charts new course with region’s first zero-emission jet fuel facility
Photo: Allied Biofuels FE LLC Uzbekistan
Allied Biofuels FE LLC Uzbekistan has signed a $5.9 billion agreement with the Khorezm regional government to build Central Asia’s first fully integrated bio-refinery for zero-emission aviation fuel, advancing Uzbekistan’s green energy ambitions and climate goals
