Kazakhstan, Sinovation Ventures discuss AI and startup ecosystem dev't

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 2. Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Lee Kai-Fu, CEO of Sinovation Ventures and 01ai, to discuss collaboration in artificial intelligence, digital transformation, venture investment, and the development of a competitive startup ecosystem, Trend reports.

During the talks, both sides explored opportunities for attracting global technology partners and expanding Kazakhstan’s innovation landscape.

President Tokayev thanked Lee Kai-Fu for his active participation in the work of Kazakhstan’s AI Development Council and in the Digital Bridge 2025 forum.

The President was also briefed on the joint launch of the Kazakh-developed language model, AlemLLM, in partnership with 01ai, as well as other promising initiatives aimed at strengthening the country’s AI ecosystem.