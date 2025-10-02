Azerbaijan, Japan hold next round of political consultations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. The next round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Japan took place in Baku on October 2, 2025, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs toldTrend.

The Azerbaijani delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov, while the Japanese side was led by Masaki Ishikawa, Deputy Director General of the European Bureau of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Special Representative for Central Asia, the Caucasus, and GUAM.

During the consultations, the sides exchanged views on cooperation in the fields of politics, economy, investment, trade, education, culture, humanitarian affairs, energy, environment, climate, tourism, and other areas.

The importance of discussions on the development of bilateral relations across various sectors, regional and international issues, as well as the continuation of cooperation within international organizations, was particularly emphasized.

Deputy Minister Elnur Mammadov also informed the Japanese side about Azerbaijan’s peace agenda, the normalization process with Armenia, and ongoing reconstruction and investment projects in the territories liberated from occupation.

To note, Japan formally acknowledged the sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan in December 1991. The bilateral diplomatic engagement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Japan was formalized in September 1992. The diplomatic mission of Japan in the Republic of Azerbaijan commenced operations in January 2000, while the Azerbaijani diplomatic representation in Japan was inaugurated in October 2005.

