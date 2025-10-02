Azerbaijan turns switch on Bilasuvar SPP’s full grid connection date

BILASUVAR, Azerbaijan, October 2. Energy produced at the Bilasuvar Solar Power Plant (SPP) will be fully connected to the grid by the end of next year, Director of the Azerbaijani State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources under the Ministry of Energy Javid Abdullayev said at the ceremony of installing the first panel at the SPP, Trend's regional correspondent reports.

According to him, the initial energy transmission at the Bilasuvar SPP will begin in the first half of next year.

"This solar power plant will provide four to five percent of Azerbaijan's electricity demand," he explained.

Abdullayev noted that the SPP will improve both the economic and social spheres of the Bilasuvar district.

He also emphasized that it will be of great importance in employing this region and the district.

"The electricity produced from the sun in Bilasuvar will serve the efficient use of a certain amount of Azerbaijan's gas resources," the official added.

