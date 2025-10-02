Kazakhstan's SCAT to launch direct flight to Latvia

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 2. One of Kazakhstan’s largest airlines, SCAT Airlines, will launch a direct flight between Kazakhstan and Latvia in spring 2026, Trend reports via the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan.

The announcement was made during a Kazakhstan-Latvia Business Forum held in Almaty, attended by around 50 representatives of the business communities of both countries.

The new flight is set to open doors for passenger travel, tighten the bonds of business and culture, speed up project rollouts, and pave the way for fresh opportunities in tourism and trade.

During the forum, Kazakhstan was described as viewing Latvia as an important and reliable partner, while Latvia sees Kazakhstan as a strategic bridge between Asia and Europe. The event served as a platform to discuss new horizons of bilateral cooperation.

Positive dynamics in Kazakhstan-Latvia transport cooperation were highlighted, including the role of Latvian ports in Riga, Ventspils, and Liepāja for transit exports from Kazakhstan, which form a key part of the logistics chain between Central Asia and Europe.

Participants also emphasized the high potential for railway cooperation, noting growth in freight traffic, and expressed confidence that direct air connections will mark an important step in strengthening bilateral relations.

SCAT Airlines (Special Cargo Air Transport) is a Kazakhstani airline that is headquartered in Shymkent. The airline offers both domestic and international passenger and cargo flights. The airline, which was established in 1997, has since expanded its network to encompass Kazakhstan and Central Asia. Its primary base is located at Shymkent International Airport. SCAT Airlines is dedicated to the safety, reliability, and comfort of its passengers, and it implements aircraft fleet renewal programs. It provides a variety of civil aviation services, such as aircraft maintenance, airport administration, and charter and cargo operations.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel