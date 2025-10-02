Kazatomprom lifts lid on readiness for possible uranium deficit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Kazatomprom company is ready for potential uranium deficit, First Deputy CEO - Chief Financial Officer of NAC Kazatomprom JSC, Marat Tulebayev said at the "Nuclear Power: Progress and Security" session at the 16th KAZENERGY Eurasian Forum "A New Energy Order: Focus on Middle Powers", Trend reports.

"Today, leading analysts agree that by the middle of the next decade, the world will face a structural uranium deficit. Kazatomprom is prepared for this. For many years, we have supported nuclear energy, even in a low-price environment, to ensure nuclear safety worldwide. It must be acknowledged that years of low prices have led to low investment in the opening and operation of new mines," he explained.

Tulebayev noted that, according to the latest data, most explored resources have already been depleted, and the era of cheap uranium has come to an end.

The key priority now is sustainable uranium development and production.

"This situation, together with Kazakhstan's national plans for nuclear power plant construction, has defined our strategic course for the next decade. Our priorities are clear: responsible use and replenishment of the resource base, vertical and horizontal business diversification, strengthening trading functions, and continuous improvement of BCG standards and business practices," he added.

