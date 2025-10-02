Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin shoots up in price

On October 2, the new Bahar Azadi gold coin was sold for 1.16 billion rials (about $1,999), up from 1.15 billion rials ($1,976) the day before. The older version sold for 1.1 billion rials ($1,904), while a half coin traded at 628 million rials ($1,079) and a quarter coin at 358 million rials ($615). One gram of 18-carat gold was priced at 111 million rials (around $191).

