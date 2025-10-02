Masdar sees potential for cross-border solar and wind projects in Central Asia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Masdar is closely monitoring opportunities to expand renewable energy infrastructure across Central Asia, Maryam Al Mazrouei, Head of Business Development and Investment for the CIS region at Masdar, said at the KAZENERGY Forum in Astana, Trend reports.

"When it comes to the region, I would also like to touch on the region, since we've been clearly working on this region for quite some time. There are a lot of areas of energy infrastructure we must see as promising areas, one of which, of course, I've mentioned, is solar and wind," Al Mazrouei said.

She emphasized the abundance of untapped resources in Central Asia that could meet both domestic demand and support energy exports. "There are a lot of resources in the region that can be tapped and unlocked, not only to satisfy the domestic demand," she noted.

Al Mazrouei also highlighted ongoing regional collaboration. "We have seen the collaboration across the front region. There are already talks between Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan to connect the grid infrastructure for the purpose of exporting clean energy," she said.