Kazakhstan-Hungary trade set for growth, 20 joint projects underway

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 2. Kazakhstan plans to increase its trade turnover with Hungary to $1 billion in the coming years, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a joint media briefing with Hungarian President Tamás Schuyok, Trend reports.

"Last year, the trade turnover between our countries amounted to about $200 million. In the future, we plan to raise it to $1 billion. Over the past 20 years, Hungary has invested more than $385 million in Kazakhstan’s economy," Tokayev noted.

The Kazakh president highlighted the successful operations of Hungary’s MOL company in Kazakhstan’s gas sector and mentioned other large-scale projects currently in development.

"Major corporations such as UBM Group, Gedeon Richter, and Globalia are also active in our country. At present, 20 joint projects are being implemented. We are interested in expanding investment cooperation. In this regard, we have agreed to strengthen collaboration in areas such as energy, nuclear industry, and agriculture," Tokayev added.