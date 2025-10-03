Uzbekistan reports stabilizing inflation amid rising food and fuel costs
Uzbekistan’s inflation continued to ease in September, supported by falling prices for seasonal fruits and vegetables, even as key food items, fuel, and healthcare costs saw moderate increases
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy