CIS Games: Azerbaijan's trampoline gymnastics team wins silver medal (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. The qualifying round among women's, men's and mixed pairs in the synchronized program was completed on the second day of the trampoline competition at the III CIS Games, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

Azerbaijan was represented in three categories in the synchronized program: women's pairs - Seljan Mahsudova and Shafiga Humbatova, men's pairs - Magsud Mahsudov and Huseyn Abbasov, mixed pairs - Seljan Mahsudova and Magsud Mahsudov.

At the awards ceremony, Azerbaijani representatives Magsud Mahsudov, Mehdi Aliyev, Nijat Mirzayev and Huseyn Abbasov were awarded silver medals in the team competition.