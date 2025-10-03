Azerbaijan tallies turnover of nationwide payment cards
By August’s end, 21.129 million payment cards were in circulation, up by 216,000. Domestic cashless payments totaled 8.172 million manat ($4.82 million), with e-commerce making up 7.153 million manat ($4.23 million). ATMs and POS terminals grew by 8.3 percent and 50.7 percent, respectively.
