FIFA President congratulates Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan on selecting to host FIFA U-20 World Cup (VIDEO)

Society Materials 2 October 2025 23:09 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. FIFA President Gianni Infantino has congratulated Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan on selecting to host the FIFA Under-20 World Cup 2027, Trend reports.

"I am thrilled to announce that the FIFA Council has selected Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan to host the FIFA Under-20 World Cup 2027, a historic tournament that will unite Europe and Asia while showcasing our sport’s brightest young talent

Congratulations to both countries and I look forward to a great 25th edition of this tournament in 2027 - and the first to be co-hosted by two FIFA Member Associations," he wrote on his Instagram page.

