South Korea sets forth important projects in co-op with Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
Uzbekistan and South Korea are strengthening their economic partnership. Both countries are preparing for the next meeting of their Joint Committee on Trade and Economy. The focus will be on expanding cooperation in key sectors like technology, infrastructure, and industry.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy