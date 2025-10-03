Uzbekistan, EU discuss new joint projects to expand cooperation

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 3. Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan, Shokhrukh Gulamov, held a meeting with Toivo Klaar, the EU Ambassador to Uzbekistan, to discuss prospects for the implementation of joint projects. Trend reports.

The parties assessed the prospects involving European international financial institutions and government organizations, as well as organizational aspects of preparing major bilateral events aimed at expanding practical cooperation.

The importance of further developing investment and financial cooperation, as well as exchanging expertise to launch new initiatives, was emphasized.

Both sides expressed their readiness to continue constructive dialogue and jointly work on projects that will create new opportunities for strengthening the partnership between Uzbekistan and the EU.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and EU countries has been growing dynamically. The portfolio of investment projects with leading European companies exceeds 30 billion euros. Uzbekistan is a major beneficiary of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and the European Investment Bank is opening a regional office in Tashkent.