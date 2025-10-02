Mobilization work at Shafag solar plant in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil completed

BILASUVAR, Azerbaijan, October 2. Several renewable energy projects are currently being implemented in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources under the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan Javid Abdullayev told journalists, Trend reports.

"All mobilization work has been completed at the 240-megawatt Shafag solar power plant (SPP), being built jointly with BP in Jabrayil. Construction work has begun in this direction. Meanwhile, mobilization work has been completed at the Shams and Ufug solar power plants in the Jabrayil district, each with a capacity of 50 megawatts. Work at these plants continues at an intensive pace," he said.